Tulane Signs Intriguing Defensive Back Tavare Smith Jr. out of Transfer Portal
Tulane is looking to ratchet up their activity in the transfer portal.
With a few days remaining until the winter cycle closes, the Green Wave has tons of holes on their roster they have to fill if they're going to be competitive for a conference title in 2025.
Jon Sumrall knows the challenge in front of him and his coaching staff, and with a lack of resources compared to other programs looking to land players around the country, their ability to completely overhaul things is limited.
But, they've done a good job so far, especially at the quarterback position by bringing in veteran TJ Finley to help them win next year and Donovan Leary to take over as the signal caller of the future.
Still, with so many players departing through graduation and turning professional, Tulane has to start adding more impact guys before the portal is done for the year.
An interesting transfer the Green Wave just landed is Tavare Smith Jr.
The defensive back has played two years at Division II program East Central University.
In 11 games during his career there, Smith recorded 51 total tackles, defended eight passes, picked off two and forced two fumbles.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, there are questions if he'll be able to translate to the Group of 5 level, but there was enough on tape for Sumrall and his staff to take a flyer on him and bring him into the program.
With Tulane losing three of their top cornerbacks, they need someone to come in and not allow there to be a huge drop off in production.
Whether Smith can do that remains to be seen.