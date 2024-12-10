Tulane Star Quarterback Darian Mensah Reportedly Meeting With Duke in Transfer Portal
Tulane enjoyed a solid first season under their first-year head coach Jon Sumrall.
While it didn't end the way they had envisioned, losing to Memphis on Thanksgiving that crushed their College Football Playoff dreams before being beaten in the AAC title game against Army, they still proved to be one of the best Group of 5 teams in the country.
Unfortunately, there is also a negative side that comes with that.
In the modern era of NIL and the open transfer portal, G5 programs like Tulane can often see their best players get poached by more cash-rich schools who play in high-profile conferences.
That could cause them to lose their star quarterback Darian Mensah.
After he put together a tremendous freshman season, throwing for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions on a 65.9 completion percentage, he entered his name into the transfer portal.
Tons of programs around the country became interested in him after he is considered the No. 1 player in the portal during this cycle, and according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, he has scheduled his first visit to see Duke.
What's interesting is the Blue Devils are dealing with their own transfer situation.
After one year with the program, their starting quarterback Maalik Murphy entered his name into the portal following his previous decision to leave Texas despite winning nine games in the first season under head coach Manny Diaz.
Mensah would be a huge get for the Blue Devils if they are able to pull it off, but like Thamel mentioned, that will be the star quarterback's first meeting so he likely will visit other suitors before making up his mind.
This will be something to keep an eye on.
Mensah could return to Tulane, but based on the interest he's already received, that feels unlikely.