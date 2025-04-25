Tulane Transfer Linebacker Jesus Machado Commits To Houston Cougars
It's no secret that Tulane has been affected by the transfer portal during both the winter and spring cycles, losing plenty of star power while also rebuilding with additions of their own.
The most notable departures came from star quarterback Darian Mensah and running back Mekhi Hughes, two players who are going to be difficult to replace.
But Jon Sumrall and the Green Wave were aggressive on their end, adding three transfer quarterbacks to the equation during the winter before adding another during the spring.
However, they were also hit by some surprising news that linebacker Jesus Machado was looking for a new home after he entered his name into the portal during this current cycle.
Now, he has found his next team, committing to the Houston Cougars and former head coach Willie Fritz.
Machado, who committed to Tulane as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, was a staple of this defense during his first four years on campus.
From 2020-23, he racked up 150 total tackles, 87 of them solo, while also having 5.5 come for loss with an interception and three pass breakups in 45 games played.
Unfortunately, he missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
Machado was expected to play the final year of his eligibility with the Green Wave, but he will now be moving up to the Power 4 level with the Cougars under Fritz.
How Tulane plans to replace him -- whether that's internally or by adding someone of their own -- isn't quite clear yet. But this is a loss for the defense despite him being out all of last season.