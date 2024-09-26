Tulane Volleyball Looks to Maintain Winning Streak As Conference Opener Approaches
The Tulane Green Wave volleyball program has caught fire ahead of the team’s 2024 American Athletic Conference opener against Rice University on Friday afternoon.
Dating back to Sept. 14 during the conclusion of the Green Wave Classic in New Orleans, Louisiana, Tulane is on a five-game winning streak heading into the match against the Owls. The Green Wave have only given up four sets in the last five matches -- with three shutouts during that span.
Last weekend, the talented volleyball program hosted the Pelican Invitational against UC Riverside, Georgia State and Arkansas Pine Bluff. Tulane defeated the Highlanders and the Panthers 3-2 on Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20, before shutting out the Golden Lions 3-0 in Sunday’s contest.
Following the weekend domination in the tournament, middle blocker Sabrina Skyers earned American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for totaling 20 blocks (five solo), while also tying her career-high of eight blocks against UC Riverside. The next day, Skyers broke that record by recording nine blocks in the win over Georgia State.
Skyers also performed well offensively for the Green Wave, as the junior from West Orange, New Jersey, secured 25 kills and was named to the Pelican Invitational’s All-Tournament Team.
The Green Wave enters conference play with an 8-4 overall record, while only dropping one contest at home -- a 3-1 battle against Mississippi State. Rice will make the trek to New Orleans with a 5-4 record, with no wins on the road so far this season.
Tulane will open AAC play against the Owls on Friday, Sept. 27 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse at 2 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.