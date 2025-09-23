Tulane vs Tulsa Early Odds
Green Wave open 14.5 point favorites.
Tulane heads to Oklahoma this weekend to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Green Wave are 3-1 after last week's 45-10 loss to Ole Miss. The Hurricane are 2-2, but beat Oklahoma State last Saturday for the first time in Stillwater in almost 75-years.
Green Wave Open Two-Touchdown Favorites
According to DraftKings the Green Wave have been established as an early 14.5 point favorite.
The Green Wave hope to bounce back against a scrappy Hurricane team that has an outstanding run game, led by running back Dominic Richardson.
