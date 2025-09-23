Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane vs Tulsa Early Odds

Green Wave open 14.5 point favorites.

Tulane vs Tulsa Football
Tulane vs Tulsa Football / CGI Image Created in Canva
Tulane heads to Oklahoma this weekend to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Green Wave are 3-1 after last week's 45-10 loss to Ole Miss. The Hurricane are 2-2, but beat Oklahoma State last Saturday for the first time in Stillwater in almost 75-years.

Green Wave Open Two-Touchdown Favorites

According to DraftKings the Green Wave have been established as an early 14.5 point favorite.

The Green Wave hope to bounce back against a scrappy Hurricane team that has an outstanding run game, led by running back Dominic Richardson.

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

