Tulane Women's Volleyball, Tennis Programs Shine Academically
Tulane University has been known for their ability to make sure their athletes are getting quality educations. They emphasize the student in student-athletes and some of the women’s teams showed off this semester in the classroom: tennis and volleyball.
According to their official social media accounts, the volleyball team posted their highest semester grade point averages since the 2013 semester with a 3.56. Their cumulative GPA was a 3.41, with six individuals tallying their own perfect personal GPAs, a 4.0.
Volleyball rosters are typically one of the biggest for women’s sports, but having 11 make the Dean’s list is impressive no matter the number of players on a team. It is clear that the ladies on this team hold each other accountable both on the court and in the library.
The volleyball team went 14-14 overall in their previous season. They struggled in American Athletic Conference play going 6-10, but they have potential for a breakout season in the upcoming year.
The tennis team wrapped up their season at the AAC Tennis Championship on April 16. The ladies were able to finish strong with a ninth place finish. They have many star studded players on the team who are returning so they are looking to build on this year's momentum for the upcoming season.
Their cumulative GPA was just under the 3.41 GPA of the volleyball team. They ended their spring semester with a 3.392 cumulative per their X account.
Clearly these two teams are a disciplined group of girls as that is the only way to accomplish such an impressive accolade in the classroom. The Green Wave have always kept their standards high for their athletes and their spring semester is just a glimpse of what they have and will accomplish.