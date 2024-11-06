Tulane's Superstar Gunslinger Establishing Himself as the Face of the Program
Redshirt freshman quarterback Darian Mensah has performed lights out for the Tulane Green Wave in his first season at the helm in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The young gunslinger has led the Green Wave to seven victories so far this season, including an undefeated record in American Athletic Conference matchups. Mensah has thrown for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns so far this season. He also boasts a 65.5 completion percentage, which ranks first among all starting quarterbacks in the conference in 2024.
But it isn't just about the accolades and statistical categories Mensah is leading as a freshman. His leadership on and off the field has built unbreakable chemistry with his teammates on Tulane's explosive offense.
"It's been really fun," senior offensive lineman Josh Remetich said of the Green Wave's offense this season. "Just being able to get into a block, we're playing as a great unit right now and then seeing Makhi break out behind you and run for 30 yards is great. But Darian back there is controlling the offense and doing an outstanding job. He's allowing us to make our calls upfront. Vinnie's (Vincent Murphy) doing a great job setting the tone and telling us what we need to do."
Mensah's continued efforts on the field and as a leader in the locker room have taken him a long way in just a short period for the Green Wave. His teammates look up to him as a player and as a person, as the San Luis Obispo, California, native continues to grind at his craft alongside a talented supporting cast.
Another veteran offensive lineman who has been impressed with Mensah's ability to pick up the role of the team's leader so quickly is Murphy. Early during spring training, the graduate offensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, noticed Mensah's potential as the freshman continued to ask for advice and display his genuine aspiration to learn and develop before the season kicked off.
"What's really crazy is, when I came here in the springtime, we spent a lot of time in the film room. We didn't get a lot of reps together in the spring, but being a young player, when I'd always come up and watch film, he'd always be up there and he'd always ask me questions," Murphy said. "When we looked at him, we always thought he'd be a guy that was definitely going to be the face of the program probably later on and he came out of camp and he did great things. The communication aspect between me and him has been really great."