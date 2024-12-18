Tulane's Transfer Addition Ty Cooper Shares What Position He's Going to Play
Tulane is trying to strike back in the transfer portal after the shocking announcement that their star quarterback Darian Mensah had committed to Duke.
It's a tough blow for the Green Wave.
The future looked bright with Mensah at the helm considering what he did as a freshman, but all of the success he had put him on the radar of other teams around the country which ultimately caused him to leave New Orleans.
With their two other quarterbacks also putting their names into the portal, Jon Sumrall and his staff had to find their next signal caller, something they were able to do by landing former SEC quarterback TJ Finley.
The Green Wave have been busy adding others, too.
They earned a commitment from former Mississippi State defender Ty Cooper, and with him now on board, he was able to share what position he's going to play for the Green Wave next season.
This is notable because Cooper doesn't have a lot of pass rushing stats to showcase.
Across his four seasons and 35 games at Mississippi State, he recorded 55 total tackles with four coming for loss, while only getting one sack.
That doesn't necessarily scream productive edge rusher.
But, Sumrall sees something in the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder's game that makes him think Cooper will be productive in that role.
Coming out of high school, he was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 65 edge rusher by 247Sports Composite, and with him competing in the SEC for the last four years, his pedigree makes him a logical candidate to be someone who can become an impact player for Tulane.