Veteran Tulane Defensive Lineman Adonis Friloux Enters Transfer Portal
Tulane will have to replace another projected starter before the 2025 season.
Things have not been easy for head coach Jon Sumrall since he arrived in New Orleans ahead of this past campaign, having to deal with departures from the program that normally takes place after there is a coaching change.
Still, he was able to keep the recent history of excellence alive for the Green Wave, getting this program to its third straight American Athletic Conference championship game.
But following their loss and the subsequent opening of the transfer portal, Tulane was rocked by news that their star freshman quarterback, Darian Mensah, had entered his name into consideration for other teams around the country and ultimately committed to Duke.
Mensah wasn't the only departure, either.
After their Gator Bowl loss, star running back Mekhi Hughes and tight end Alex Bauman also left as transfers, joining the next wave of players who entered into the portal.
Tulane did a good job of their own during the winter cycle, adding some potential difference makers to the mix who will need to be immediate impact players if the Green Wave are going to replicate the success they've had the past three years.
However, with the spring portal period now open, another projected starter is looking to leave.
Defensive tackle Adonis Friloux has announced his entrance into the portal.
Friloux, a three-star recruit in the 2020 class from the state of Louisiana, committed to Tulane over some notable programs that had offered him like Ole Miss, Memphis and Houston.
He immediately was an impact player for the Green Wave, racking up 19 tackles -- 11 of them solo -- with 2.5 sacks his freshman year before totaling 23 tackles -- 10 solo -- with 1.5 sacks during his sophomore campaign.
Unfortunately, Friloux got hurt in the preseason before 2022, missing that entire year.
He came back and has performed well the past two seasons, but entering his final year of eligibility, he'll now be looking for a new place to call home.