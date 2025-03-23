Watch: Tulane Baseball's Jackson Linn Hits Moonshot Grand Slam Against Wichita State
Tulane has gotten off to a strong start during this baseball season.
Entering Sunday's rubber match against Wichita State, the Green Wave own a 16-7 record that puts them with the second-most total wins out of American Athletic Conference teams, trailing the 18 victories both Florida Atlantic and UTSA have.
Tulane will try to notch their 17th win and secure their first conference series win of the year.
The Shockers got them in Game 1, jumping all over the Green Wave early with a four-run first inning and adding two more in the third. That resulted in an eventual 10-4 loss that set the table for a battle in the second matchup on Saturday.
In that one, Tulane answered.
They had to do it in comeback fashion, trailing 3-0 entering the fourth inning.
But that's when the Green Wave flashed their offensive firepower, scoring eight runs in that frame which was capped off by a monster grand slam by Jackson Linn.
This was the turning point.
Tulane was up 4-3 after Matthias Haas was hit by a pitch to score their first run, followed by a two-run RBI single by Gavin Schulz and Kaikea Harrison being walked home.
Linn made sure to punish Wichita State for loading up the bases.
The 6-foot-3 senior from Massachusetts was picked as a preseason All-AAC player, and at the time of writing, he hasn't quite lived up to that billing with a .167/.217/.357 slash line and just two homers, four extra-base hits and eight RBI.
Perhaps this moment gets his year on track.