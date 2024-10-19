WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Closes First Half Strong With Long Touchdown
The Tulane Green Wave did not get off to a fast start against the Rice Owls on Saturday, but did end up with a nice touchdown to shift the tide before halftime.
Star running back Makhi Hughes did what he does best in making defenders miss and running through holes as he took a short pass from Darian Mensah to the house for a 29-yard touchdown.
The Green Wave were in the midst of a stellar drive that had just stalled once they got into Owls territory. Back-to-back first downs turned into a false start and incomplete pass that quickly had Tulane in a second and 15 situation.
Mensah showed some nice poise in dumping the ball off to Hughes as a safety valve while facing immense pressure in the pocket.
It wasn't the cleanest start to the game for the passer as he was just 8-for-14 with 95 yards against a defense that has struggled a lot this season.
The redshirt freshman has continued to the trend of showing flashes of greatness but struggling to string together multiple elite performances together.
Hughes, on the other hand, has been able to be consistently great this season. The sophomore now has nine scores on the year and his second career receiving touchdown.
The Alabama native had just seven touchdowns in all of last season.
He had 10 carries for 40 yards for a solid first half to go along with his 29-yard touchdown. The Green Wave will need to continue to utilize him in the second half if they want to close the game out.