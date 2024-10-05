WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Comes Up With Big Man Interception Off Deflection
The Tulane Green Wave have had an electric start to Saturday's matchup against the UAB Blazers with incredible plays in all three phases.
Everyone cheers when a big man comes up with a football and that was the case as Green Wave defensive lineman Elijah Champaigne came up with an interception at the Blazers' 12 yard line.
The interception would not have been possible if not for the effort made by linebacker Sam Howard pushing the ball away from the receiver. It was a heads up play that showed great hands by Champaigne as the ball came flying towards him.
The interception set up the Tulane offense inside the red zone and running back Makhi Hughes came up with an one-yard rushing touchdown just two plays later.
Champaigne is one of the Green Wave defenders that has waited his turn in New Orleans rather than switching schools after Willie Fritz left town.
The Texas native was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.
He's never had a major role in the defense, but is making his case for the most playing time of his career.
His previous season high was 45 snaps played and he already had 23 snaps heading into the game against the Blazers.
He's now had back-to-back weeks with impactful plays as he came up with his first career sack during their last game against the USF Bulls.
The coaching staff will likely increase his snap count as he continues to come up with big moments on the field.