WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Defender Makes Crucial Pick Six Look Easy
The Tulane Green Wave refuse to quit, as a crucial pick six brought them back within one score in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners.
After failing to bring the game within a touchdown in a huge offensive drive, Green Wave linebacker Tyler Grubbs came through with an impressive and important pick six off of Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Grubbs glided into the frame to take Arnold's pass 22 yards untouched into the endzone. As big of a play as it was, it seemed almost effortless and completely out of nowhere.
Tulane had a very rough first half offensive and defensively, but both sides of the ball have answered the call in the second half with some better performances.
The pressure from the defensive line was much improved as they succeeded in making the young quarterback uncomfortable.
Grubbs was always going to be a crucial player in the defense this season. He's a fifth-year senior in his second year with the program after coming in from the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
He was a leader on the defense last year as well, finishing with 85 tackles with 7.5 going for a loss and three sacks.
This season hadn't been as productive as Grubbs probably wanted, but he has looked like the disruptive player of old against Oklahoma. Along with his first career interception, he had his first sack of the season.
Tulane's defense did it's job in the second half as they call for more help on the offensive side of the ball.