WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Defender Makes Pivotal Pick Six Before Halftime
The momentum has completed, shifted in favor of the Tulane Green Wave.
Tulane has capitalized on the first turnover of the game against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns with a Pick six on a forced pass by quarterback Ben Wooldridge.
It was miscommunication between Wooldridge and his tight end Terrance Carter and the Green Wave defense capitalized on the first mistake of the ballgame.
The redshirt freshman Jack Tchienchoutook an interception for a 38 yard touchdown right before the end of the half to take a pivotal 17-10 lead. The former transfer that followed head coach Jon Sumrall to Tulane made a great read on the misthrow by the Rajun Cajuns.
The interception return for a touchdown by Tchienchoutook, an Atlanta native, is the first pick of his collegiate career.
Tulane’s defense needed the momentum shift as they have struggled with the pass coverage early in the first half against the Lousiana offense. The team has already allowed over 100 yards passing in the half and over 50 yards of penalties that has given the Cajuns good field possession on multiple drives thus far.
Tulane’s defense has stopped the Cajuns to 0 for 5 on 3rd down conversions so far in this contest.
It is a hot one at Cajun Field as the on-field temperature was 97 degrees at kickoff for the 30th meeting between these two programs. The halftime adjustments will be crucial for the Green Wave to move to 2-2 on the season before they begin AAC play next week.