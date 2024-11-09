WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Quarterback Shows Off Impressive Arm With Big Throws
The Tulane Green Wave offense was quiet in the first quarter against the Temple Owls, but the passing game got going quickly in the second quarter.
Quarterback Darian Mensah has flashed his impressive arm at different times this season. He had a nice couple of drives as they picked up big yardage through the air.
On the first big play of the afternoon, Mensah connected with transfer receiver Shazz Preston on a dart across the middle of the field. Preston then took the ball over 20 more yards into the endzone, running past a couple of Owls defenders.
It is great to see Preston creating big plays after big expectations following his transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Injuries have kept him off the field this season, but he picked up a highlight play touchdown. It was his first for the Green Wave.
On the very next drive, Mensah unleashed a true bomb down the sideline to a streaking Mario Williams for a 46-yard gain.
The huge gain set up a two-yard touchdown rush for Arnold Barnes III on the next play.
Running back Makhi Hughes got in on the fun on the drive after that with a 45-yard explosion on the first play. Hughes ended the half with another stellar stat line of 14 rushes for 119 yards and two scores.
Tulane's offense has seemed almost effortless during this win streak. They have put themselves in a good spot to make this seven victories in a row with their efforts in the first half.