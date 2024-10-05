WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Runs Back Second Kick Return TD of the Season
The Tulane Green Wave special teams have been a highlight of the program this season and they had another great day on Saturday.
Green Wave defensive back and return man Rayshawn Pleasant had his second kickoff touchdown of the season in the first quarter of the game against the UAB Blazers.
It was an all-around great sequence for Tulane as their defense stepped up to hold a driving Blazers offense to just a field goal and then Pleasant came through with a 100-yard return for a touchdown, pushing the Green Wave lead to 14-3.
His first return touchdown came against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns last week, that one went for 94 yards.
The redshirt freshman has had a wonderful start to his season as this was also his second 100-yard touchdown of the year. He brought back an interception for a score in the first game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
While he is still coming around as a defensive back, his athletic ceiling has made him a gamechanger early into his career.
The West Monroe native was a three-star recruit out of high school after being an all-around athlete, dominating both sides of the field.
He's been targeted 13 times this season in coverage and has allowed 65 yards. A positive is that he has been a sure tackler, only missing one so far this season.
As he continues to get better on defense, Tulane should be more than happy with his constant contributions as a dynamic special teams player.