WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Star Running Back Converts 3rd-and-Long for Touchdown
The Tulane Green Wave set themselves up for an early two-score lead over the Navy Midshipmen with a massive touchdown run on third and long.
Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes bounced to the outside of the Midshipmen defense for a 14-yard trip to the end zone to put Tulane up by a score of 14-0.
It was a rare slow start for the Green Wave running game for much of the first half, but Hughes came in clutch when needed most.
The offense had already shown some explosiveness through the air earlier in the matchup after taking advantage of a turnover.
Tulane's first scoring drive saw Mensah connect with Dontae Fleming for a 44-yard gain, setting up the quarterback for a 14-yard rushing touchdown.
The breakout star passer hasn't had to show off his legs very much this season, but clearly can get out of the pocket when he needs to.
He also showed some nice athleticism earlier in the drive, rolling out and picking up first down yardage on fourth down. The play was wiped out by a Navy holding call, however. He got another first down on a sneak.
It is a massive game for the Green Wave as they can lock up a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game agains the Army Black Knights with a victory.
Hughes is up to 36 yards in the first half, his lowest in a while. It was enough to set Tulane up well before halftime, though. A solid defensive response could shut the Midshipmen out for the first two quarters.