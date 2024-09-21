WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Starts Second Half Strong with 95 Yard Kickoff Return TD
The Tulane Green Wave started the second half off with a bang on Saturday.
The momentum continued to lean in favor of the Green Wave as the third quarter began against the Lousiana Ragin Cajuns with a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Rayshawn Pleasant to extend the lead to 24-13 with only 13 seconds off the clock for in the second half.
Pleasant is replacing the normal kickoff returner Shaadie Clayton-Johnson who has averaged 25 yards per return and is unavailable for the Green Wave. The redshirt sophomore has made a solid case for the starting job after taking it to the house on Saturday.
The play comes only a few minutes after the Green Wave defense took a pick-six to the house by redshirt freshman Jack Tchienchoutook to extend the lead just before the half with his first collegiate interception.
The team’s special teams unit is having a great week after struggling with multiple missed field goals last week when they faced top 25 ranked Oklahoma Sooners.
The kickoff return from Pleasant gives allows the offense a little more time on the sidelines as they not only battle Louisiana, they also take on the heat. It is a hot one at Cajun Field as the on-field temperature was 97 degrees at kickoff for the 30th meeting between these two programs.
The Green Waves is looking to move to 2-2 in non conference games before heading into their AAC schedule next week beginning with South Flordia next Saturday.