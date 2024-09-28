WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Starts Strong with Two Fast Scores Against South Florida
The Tulane Green Wave started off strong on Saturday afternoon to begin conference play against the South Florida Bulls.
In the first American Athletic Conference game of the season for both teams, the Tulane offense stepped up to the challenge right away, scoring two quick scores against the Bulls' defense.
After the Green Wave defense shut down the USF offense with a three-and-out drive to begin the game.
Immediately following that, Tulane's quarterback Darian Mensah and the Green Wave offense capitalized on the home field atmosphere with a score on their first drive. They were sharp right from the start.
On the first play from scrimmage, Mensah found Alex Bauman for 35 yards to spark the drive.
It ended with a five-yard touchdown on the ground from running back Makhi Hughes.
The Green Wave defense slowed down USF once again of the second drive of the game and forced them to punt after five plays. The Tulane front did a great job stopping the run early and limited Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown from making any big plays.
When Tulane got the ball back, it picked up right where it left off.
It capitalized with a seven-play, 88-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 when Dontae Fleming found the endzone on a 15-yard reception.
After the first two drives, Mensah Is 6-for-6 with 114 yards and a passing touchdown.
After today's game in New Orleans, the Green Wave will look to move to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in the conference.