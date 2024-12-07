WATCH: Tulane Green Wave Stay Alive in AAC Championship With Quick TD Strike
The Tulane Green Wave had a nightmare first half in the AAC Championship against the Army West Point Black Knights, but were able to come away with points with a quick scoring drive.
With the cold weather clearly taking a toll on the Green Wave for much of the first half, the offense was able to put together at least one solid drive to keep the game from getting completely out of hand.
The Black Knights got the ball back just ahead of the two-minute time out. Tulane used all of their timeouts to give them one more shot and they answered.
Freshman quarterback Darian Mensah used both his legs and his arms in a four-play scoring drive, capped off by a 42-yard strike to wide receiver Mario Williams.
It has been an uncharacteristically rough half for Mensah, but it was nice to see him dig back into the pocket that has led to so much success. The emotion came across clearly after the touchdown pass.
He ended the half completing 5-of-9 passes for 104 yards with that score and his sixth interception of the season. Two of those completions and 52 of those yards came in the final drive.
Struggling even more than the offense has been the special teams. A missed field goal and a botched attempt only adding insult to the injury felt by the defense not being able to stop the Army running attack.
Perhaps that score can get the rest of the team back into the right mindset after halftime.