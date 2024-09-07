Watch: Tulane Quarterback Throws Perfect Dime to Set Up Touchdown Against Kansas State
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane football is currently leading Kansas State 14-3 early in the second quarter. An 8.5 point underdog, Tulane is currently cruising on the offensive side of the ball with freshman quarterback Darian Mensah leading the charge.
During the first quarter, Mensah unleashed an incredible near-50 yard dime to reciever Dontae Fleming to set the offense up inside the Kansas State five yard line. Makhi Hughes, one of the most talented running backs in the game, then punched it home for a 7-3 lead.
After another solid stop on the defensive side of the ball, Tulane's offense went back to work. Just 90 seconds into the second quarter, Mensah then connected with a wide open Alex Bauman, a talented tight end who took it all the way to the house for another touchdown.
With a matchup against Oklahoma looming next week, it will be pivotal for Tulane to not only play well this week against Kansas State but potentially "steal" a game off a top-15 opponent.
As of now, all signs are pointing in the positive direction for the Green Wave's desired outcome.