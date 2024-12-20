WATCH: Tulane Sophomore Safety Kevin Adams III Gets His First Career Interception
What's left of the Tulane Green Wave squad from last season is taking on the Florida Gators in the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, and they are still showing some fight.
With starting quarterback Darian Mensah gone to the Duke Blue Devils, the offense has had some struggles getting going.
The Green Wave threw an interception and then punted on the first two drives of the day.
While the Gators haven't been unstoppable on offense, it's clear that Tulane's defense will have to carry the load to keep this game close.
Freshman Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is a big-play threat waiting to happen, but the Green Wave secondary is doing their best to keep him subdued.
During the Gators' third possession of the day, sophomore Green Wave safety Kevin Adams III came up clutch with an interception to get Tulane the ball back in a great spot.
Unfortunately, the next offensive possession happened to be a three-and-out that ended in a missed field goal.
Special teams have been an issue all year for Tulane, but it has especially been a problem over the last few games.
Focusing on the positives, it was still a big moment for Adams.
The young defensive back got his first career interception in a bowl game against SEC program Florida.
He has been a rotational player throughout his career, but he is in line for a potential starting job next season.
With Caleb Ransaw gone from the defense next year, Adams could take over his role.
He is already making a great impression for the coaching staff.