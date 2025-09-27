Weather Update for Tulane and Tulsa
A little bit of a change for today's game between the Tulane Green Wave and Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
It's Going to be a Warm One for Tulane-Tulsa
According to the Weather Channel, things will be even warmer than what we saw in the forecast earlier this week.
Gametime temperatures should reach 89-degrees for the 3:00 p.m. kickoff at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The air stickiness should be considerably lower than what is experienced in New Orleans, as the Weather Channel is predicting around 47% humidity.
Winds and rain will be a non-factor. Variable breezes mostly out of the South Southeast between 5-10 MPH are expected, with less than a 5% chance of rain.
ESPNU will televise the game. The Tulane Radio Network, as usual, will carry the game in its entirety.
