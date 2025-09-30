Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane's Bernard Cheruiyot Earns American CC Honor

Cross Country’s Bernard Cheruiyot Earns TU Runner American Athlete of Week Honor

Doug Joubert

Tulane Cross Country runner participating in the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 26 in Missouri.
Tulane Cross Country runner participating in the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 26 in Missouri. / Tulane Athletics

Tulane's cross country team saw Bernard Cheruiyot named the American Men's Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.  It was his second time being honored by the league this season.

Cheruiyot placed third overall among the 239 runners at the highly competitive 8K Gold race at the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 26. His school record time of 22:32.4 was the third highest achieved by any runner ever on the course. He now has finished in the top three in each of his first two races of the season. He aided the Tulane men to an 11th place finish of 32 teams with 365 points.

Tulane beat seven ranked teams in the competition including No. 7 Stanford at the race.

2025 American Cross Country Athlete of the Week

Sept. 2 – Bernard Cheruiyot – Men’s
Sept. 2 – Dorcas Naibei – Women’s
Sept. 30 – Bernard Cheruiyot – Men’s

