Tulane's Bernard Cheruiyot Earns American CC Honor
Tulane's cross country team saw Bernard Cheruiyot named the American Men's Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. It was his second time being honored by the league this season.
Cheruiyot placed third overall among the 239 runners at the highly competitive 8K Gold race at the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 26. His school record time of 22:32.4 was the third highest achieved by any runner ever on the course. He now has finished in the top three in each of his first two races of the season. He aided the Tulane men to an 11th place finish of 32 teams with 365 points.
Tulane beat seven ranked teams in the competition including No. 7 Stanford at the race.
It was the second time he was named the American Athlete of the Week this season.
2025 American Cross Country Athlete of the Week
Sept. 2 – Bernard Cheruiyot – Men’s
Sept. 2 – Dorcas Naibei – Women’s
Sept. 30 – Bernard Cheruiyot – Men’s