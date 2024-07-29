Tulane Lands Intriguing Quarterback Commit in Their 2025 Class
The lifeblood of collegiate football programs is recruiting, and for those like Tulane who now have an opportunity to get into the expanded College Football Playoff, landing elite talent becomes that much more important in the coming years.
Having head coach Jon Sumrall take over for the departed Willie Fritz provides them a new opportunity to start building things in a different fashion.
Fritz had a fantastic stretch with the Green Wave during the final two seasons of his eight-year tenure, leading them to back-to-back 10-win seasons and a New Years Six Goodyear Cotton Bowl victory over USC in 2022.
Sumrall is coming into a situation where he can hit the ground running, while also bringing his own ethos to the program that saw him go 23-4 during his two seasons with Troy.
As Tulane tries to figure out who their starting quarterback is going to be for the upcoming campaign, his coaching staff was at work trying to land their first high school recruit at the position.
That happened on Friday when 6-foot-2 signal caller Jay Beamon announced his commitment.
Not rated by any of the four major recruiting services, the Mississippi native still brings an intriguing skill set to the mix as a pro-style quarterback who possesses a quick release with excellent ball placement.
While Beamon isn't a headliner by any means, he is still an important get for Tulane.
The quarterback room needs to be filled with players across multiple classes, so getting him into the mix to join their 2025 group is a good start.
Tulane now has 11 commitments in Sumrall's first class, a good start considering there are always recruiting implications whenever a head coaching change occurs.
Heading into his senior year of high school, there is a chance for Beamon to become a rated player since this is the most important time period for evaluations by recruiting services.