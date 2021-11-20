Arkansas at Alabama Game Prediction

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The Crimson Tide likely need to win out to make the college football playoffs, and that journey continues with Arkansas coming to town.

This is not one’s normal Arkansas team from the past five to 10 years. It’s Head Coach, Sam Pittman, has done wonders in Fayetteville, Ark., leading the Razorbacks to a 7-3 overall record, and a 3-0 Southeastern Conference record.

Alabama, led by its Head Coach Nick Saban, is the nation’s No. 2 ranked team with a 9-1 overall record and a Southeastern Conference mark of 5-1. The only loss for Alabama came at the hands of Texas A&M.

Here’s a look at the matchup today with a score prediction included.

The Offense Arkansas Versus the Alabama Defense

Look for the Razorbacks to come out and attempt to establish quarterback KJ Jefferson both in the running and passing games. He already rushed for 474 yards and five touchdowns, while he also completed 147/226 for 1,990 yards, 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Alabama’s defense has been disciplined for the most part this season, but it did allow 244 yards and five touchdowns rushing to Florida back in September. Since that time, only LSU surpassed the 100 yard rushing plateau against the Tide, and that was 109 yards from 40 carries.

Alabama’s pass defense also improved in recent weeks. It only allowed 186 passing yards to LSU, and 129 to New Mexico State.

For Jefferson to be successful, he’s going to need to break tackles, make smart decisions with where he passes the football, and ultimately break a few long runs. He’s also going to need to find his talented wide receiver Treylon Burks, who’s recorded 51 receptions, 796 yards receiving and eight touchdowns in 2021.

There are areas to ponder from this group. If Jefferson can buy time and move around in and out of the pocket, he’s capable of gauging the Alabama defense. Burks will likely see some double coverage, so that means Jefferson’s decision making needs to be on point.

Next, how Alabama tackles against the 6’3”, 245 pound quarterback will be important. He’s a load. Can the Crimson Tide consistently bring him down with the first man that meets him? That’s vital.

Finally, if Arkansas stands any chance of winning it needs chunk-yardage plays. It’s not easy to consistently produce 10 play drives for scores against the Crimson Tide. Beyond Burks, there needs to be several other players for Arkansas that make plays in space. They need to score over 30 to win, so it’s going to be a big matchup between the Arkansas skill players and Alabama defenders.

The Defensive Scheme for Arkansas Against Alabama’s Offensive Attack

This is intriguing. Arkansas has a defense that’s about as well coached as any in the country. It’s also still not as deep and talented as some other top defenses like Georgia and Alabama, so there needs to be an effort to get off the field as quickly as possible so that the Razorbacks do not wear down in the third and fourth quarter.

Slowing down quarterback Bryce Young will be the issue. The sophomore from California has thrown for 3,025 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. With a bevy of receiving targets to throw to, including big tight end Cameron Latu who’s recorded just 15 receptions, but six of them going for scores, this is a challenge for Arkansas that it must do well to overcome.

Of course the big-play threat would be Jameson Williams, who’s caught 51 passes for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns so far in 2021. He’s a burner that can make plays in space or just run by defenses.

Jameson Williams has been a deep threat for Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas will likely mix and match its zone coverages, as well as when it blitzes. The Razorbacks pride themselves on being a really sound passing defense, as evidenced by their 195.7 yards allowed per game, ranking them No. 22 in total passing defense. Even if the Razorbacks do well against the pass, they will not be out of the woods just yet.

Brian Robinson, Jr. leads the Alabama rushing attack, having put up 823 yards and 14 touchdowns so far in 2021. He’s a downhill one-cut-and-go runner that enjoys playing physical football between the tackles. He helps to establish the Crimson Tide’s running game, and that also allows for play-action passing for Young.

That’s when the Crimson Tide is most deadly.

If Arkansas hopes to have a chance to beat Alabama, it needs to find a way to overcome giving up more than four yards per carry to Robinson. If not, Young will be able to pick his receivers in the dead spots of the Arkansas zone from play-action passing.

Final Thoughts

Arkansas will come out and put up some points on Alabama’s defense, but it’s not going to be a consistent enough attack to keep up with the Crimson Tide. Jefferson will account for over 300 yards of total offense, but so will Young as well.

Alabama will move into next Saturday’s Iron Bowl with a 10-1 mark while Arkansas will move forward with a 7-4 record.

Alabama 38 Arkansas 24

