What's Left for Florida Officials to See with Dan Mullen?

How does one explain what happened to Coach Mullen and the Florida Football program this season, especially after the loss to Missouri?

GAINESVILLE - No SEC road wins, plus coaching decisions against Missouri including the playing time for talented signal caller Anthony Richardson, were all up for discussion with whether Florida should keep Dan Mullen as its Head Football Coach.

There was just no excuse for Dan Mullen and his Florida team losing to a bad Missouri team. The loss should be attributed to multiple factors, as toxic as they appeared to be since looking back at yesterday’s circumstances and the playing time decisions with Richardson that led into the game. Here’s a recap of some concerning trends.

There’s turmoil in Gainesville with plenty of ugliness to discuss about how poorly the Florida Football program worked together during recent weeks, with Head Coach Mullen being a prime reason for those issues.

After Saturday’s poor performance, even the most positive Gators’ fans, boosters, and administrators must now see that Florida has become a program headed in a downward spiral under Coach Mullen’s direction.

There are many ways to define Florida’s troubles this season, and their road woes have certainly been one of them.

As All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall wrote in his Sunday column regarding the Gators’ loss, “For the first time since 1986, per The Gainesville Sun, - and surely since the conference expanded in 1992 - the Gators finished their 2021 season with a winless record in SEC road games.”

That’s astounding that the Gators did not find a single road SEC win this season. Florida is one of the true bluebloods of college football. At least it used to be. So how bad have the issues in The Swamp become?

Facing a 5-5 Missouri team with an SEC record of 1-4, the Gators fell to the Tigers 24-23 in Columbia, Mo. The same Tigers team that secured its only SEC victory against Vanderbilt. Yes, the Vanderbilt team that’s 2-9 without a SEC Victory this season. Here are some of the finer points to ponder after Florida’s poor performance.

**Missouri’s rush defense was horrid coming into the game. Even after holding Florida to just 93 yards rushing from 38 carries (2.5 average), Missouri’s run defense is still only ranked No. 125 out of 130 NCAA FBS programs. Further, the Tigers’ allowed 235.4 yards during their first 11 games of the season, the game against the Gators included.

**Despite one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country on its roster in Richardson, Coach Mullen decided not to play Richardson against Missouri. Keep in mind, that’s the same Richardson that averaged 9.4 yards per carry heading into yesterday’s game. There have been some rumors of Richardson not being happy, and it definitely appears that there are reasons to believe those rumors.

After just a little while, Richardson apparently changed his tune. There’s little doubt that his tweet above ended up being brought to the attention of numerous Florida coaches, including Coach Mullen himself. Then all of the sudden, Richardson changed back his Twitter profile.

As the world turns in Gainesville, Fla., as possibly the most physically gifted athlete on the entire Florida roster was obviously not happy with his situation at Florida, and possibly his status with Coach Mullen either.

For the record, Richardson barely played against Samford last Saturday, and did not enter the lineup at all during the road game with South Carolina two weeks ago in which the Gators were stomped 40-17 by the Gamecocks. Beyond the handling of Richardson’s playing time, Coach Mullen’s inability to diagnose the best way to attack Missouri’s struggling defense should also come into question.

**Despite Missouri giving up more rushing yardage per game than passing yardage, Coach Mullen wanted to throw the football. Missouri only allows 211.9 yards passing compared to the aforementioned 235.4 yards rushing per game.

Why in the world did the Gators struggle to run the football, with or without Richardson in the lineup? Better yet, why did the Gators pass as much as they did?

Starting quarterback Emory Jones threw 32 times against Missouri, completed 20 of those passes, and finished with 261 yards passing. He certainly passed the football well in terms of percentage, completing 62.5%. He did not, however, throw a touchdown pass.

Perhaps that’s at least partially due to how the Tigers did not respect the Gators’ rushing attack after the early portion of the game saw Florida not run the football very well. Missouri then wanted to keep from allowing big passing plays. It’s not like Missouri’s defense had been a concrete wall against the run this season either. For the Tigers to take that approach opened some eyes.

The Gators only rushed 38 times, with two of those runs actually being quarterback sacks by Missouri and listed as a rushing attempt. That’s an issue, especially when Missouri’s defense did not do anything special to stop the run.

**Without a consistent rushing attack, Florida struggled on third down. The Gators went 5/18, which produced a 27.8% third down conversion rate. For the season, Missouri's defense allowed a 44.7% conversion rate on third down, ranking it 114th in the nation. Again, that’s including the Tigers’ defensive efforts against the Gators.

Overall, Florida’s Football program should be considered nothing more than a sinking ship. The University of Florida brass that run the institution, the Bull Gators booster club included, entered a situation of ‘What should we do’ with Coach Mullen prior to the Missouri game. That awkward situation worsened after the events during and after the trainwreck performance in Columbia, Mo. Those events lead to the following question.

Is there anything left for Florida officials to see before letting Coach Mullen go?

