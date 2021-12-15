Florida State Hit with A Coaching Change on National Signing Day

Recruiting can be a nasty business and sometimes it’s all about timing. With the hiring of Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham for Oregon, there are prime questions to be answered.

Why now?

Is this just ironic timing? Yeah, probably not. Who knows what’s happened in the past, but college coaches do not change schools on National Signing Day. That’s all but forbidden. Here’s an article from Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres about Oregon Hiring Dillingham away from Florida State:

Kenny Dillingham Headed to Oregon to Become the Next Offensive Coordinator

Next, how will this move impact Florida State commitment Travis Hunter ? He’s the nation’s No. 1 recruit per SI All-American Publisher John Garcia. He has a live blog rolling along all day on National Signing Day tracking the top 99 recruits in America.

Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill Mady Mertens Photography

Hunter is one of the nation’s most dynamic playmakers in recent memory. After seeing Hunter play live multiple times, believe the hype. He’s a program changer for Florida State, assuming he signs with the Seminoles.

Third and lastly, will Dillingham’s move to Oregon impact any of the other Florida State commitments?

The Florida State coaching staff has done a nice job to date with the 2022 recruiting class. Losing a prospect would be hard to swallow based on a coach leaving on National Signing Day, but that’s what could happen.

Again, coaches just do not make moves on the day recruits sign. It’s incredibly rare.