Jimmy Lake Fired; Washington Enters College Football Head Coaching Search

The Huskies enter the head coaching search ranks, joining programs like Southern California and LSU, and perhaps one or more additional programs?

SEATTLE - What will the competition be like for the Huskies as they attempt to land a big-time coach after Head Coach Jimmy Lake's dismissal? There are multiple factors to consider, starting with Washington’s recent history. That recent history will help many coaches to decide if it's a truly great job and worth leaving where they coached this season.

Keep in mind, this is a program that’s created just four seasons of at least 10 wins since 2000. That same 2000 season saw the Huskies do quite well, as they earned an 11-1 mark.

Since then, there’s been ups and downs for Washington.

During that same 20-year time frame from 2001 to modern day, Washington also endured three seasons that those that follow the Huskies would prefer to forget. Under now former Head Coach Keith Gilbertson, the Huskies went 1-10 in 2004. He was relieved of duties after that season. Then, Washington hired Head Coach Tyrone Willingham, shortly after he had been canned at Notre Dame.

He started out 2-9 in 2005, but in year three, Coach Willingham literally hit rock bottom. The infamous 0-12 season transpired in 2007, before Washington officials fired Coach Willingham for his poor performance.

Needless to say, Washington has done much better since either Gilbertson or Willingham were the Head Coach for the Huskies, with some formidable teams in 2016 (12-2), 2017 (10-3) and 2018 (10-4). The first of that list made the college football playoffs.

While losing to Alabama 24-7 on Dec. 31, 2016 was not what Washington administrators and fans of the Huskies preferred, they were one of the top teams in the country and did reach the playoffs. That impressive season helped Washington’s image, at least for a while.

Does that change what Washington administrators expect after the firing Coach Lake?

Maybe, but that word “fan” is short for fanatic. Expectations are difficult to damper for those fans, as well as big-money boosters. They are the individuals that University of Washington officials will attempt to make happy with the next head coaching search.

Just how well thought of is the ‘UDub’ Head Coaching position now? Well, that probably depends on how many different major programs seek a new head man. There are two very desirable jobs open now, and maybe a few more will come open.

With programs like Southern California and LSU also on the coaching market seeking a new person at the top of their respective programs, the Huskies will be in a unique situation when trying to find the right person for the job. That does not even take into account what might happen in the near future.

What about Miami? If Head Coach Manny Diaz did not already seal his own fate after Miami failed to win against a Florida State team that previously lost to Jacksonville State, there are other loses that hurt him as well. The Hurricanes also allowed Alabama to blast them 44-13, and them lost winnable games to Virginia by the score of 30-28 and North Carolina by the score of 45-42.

There are still two upcoming games. Coming to town this next weekend will be Virginia Tech, and then the Hurricanes travel to Durham, N.C. to take on the Blue Devils to conclude the 2021 regular season.

Manny Diaz remaining at Miami or being fired impacts more than the program in Coral Gables, Fla. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Miami went 8-3 last season, but that included two awful loses. The Tar Heels blasted them 62-26, at home no less, and the bowl game resulted in a 37-34 loss to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys do not possess the same level of physical skill as Miami, at least not in the eyes of most of the fans supporting the Hurricanes.

Those same fans watched the Hurricanes earn a 5-5 mark so far in 2021, and overall, many fans and boosters are irate about how Coach Diaz performed during his two seasons at the helm.

Will he survive the 2021 season and return in 2022? That’s debatable, at best. There’s also another team in Florida to consider.

After such a fantastic season in 2020, the Gators are in turmoil. Florida lost to Kentucky for the second time in four seasons this year. Prior to those two loses, the Gators had not fallen to the Wildcats since 1986.

Then, there's the debacle to LSU, in which Florida gave up 287 yards rushing and three touchdowns to Tigers' running back Tyrion Davis-Price, which helped LSU win 49-42 over Florida. Lastly, the episode yesterday was quite an eye opener for Florida fans, despite a victory.

The Gators celebrated in the locker room after the 70-52 win over Samford, a FCS team, on Saturday. The news of that celebration did not sit well with Gator fans, as one might have expected.

Florida is now 5-5, like Miami, and travels to Missouri this next Saturday before hosting rival Florida State to finish out the 2021 slate.

If either Florida or Miami enters the head coaching race, let alone both of those institutions, it places the chances of Washington hiring a so-called big-time coach at a considerably lower percentage than it resides at as of Sunday evening, Nov. 14, 2021.

The Huskies have a program that many coaches would at least entertain the notion of coaching as the head skipper. It’s going to be interesting to see which coaching names come into play for Washington, especially with the possibility of the Miami and/or Florida head coaching jobs becoming available.

