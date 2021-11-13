Miami Should be Considered Strong Favorites in Tallahassee Against Florida State

TALLAHASSEE - The Hurricanes have really caught fire on offense, while Florida State looked bad the past couple of games overall. Can the Seminoles turn it around against their traditional rivals, the Hurricanes?

College football can be a strange sport. Nobody saw Texas A&M knocking off Alabama either, but hey, that’s why the games needed to be played in the first place. Here’s a closer look at key statistics as to why Miami should win this matchup against Florida State.

Miami’s Passing Game Went to Another Level

Since becoming the starter against Central Connecticut State, Tyler Van Dyke has progressed nicely. That’s especially true during the past three games.

By throwing for a combined 1,140 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception during those three games, Van Dyke’s overall game has gone into hyperdrive. That leads to the following question.

Can Florida State’s defense, which ranked No. 73 by way of allowing 235.1 yards passing per game this season, find a way to suddenly defend the pass at an elite level?

That’s a tall order against Miami. Watch out for Van Dyke trying to throw deep to wide receiver Charleston Rambo. He caught seven passes for 210 yards and one touchdown when Miami defeated Georgia Tech 33-30 last week.

Hurricanes Playing Better Defense, or Maybe Not?

Miami held Georgia Tech to 329 yards of total offense last week, but the week before against Pittsburgh it was roasted by allowing 519 yards passing and 68 yards rushing. Now, there’s a big difference in talent level at quarterback between Jeff Sims and Kenny Pickett.

The latter is a possible NFL first round pick in next April’s NFL Draft. Sims, meanwhile, did not even come close to becoming a finished product yet. While that’s fair, Miami still played awful pass defense when it traveled to the Keystone State and went against Pickett. Amazingly, the Hurricanes still won the game 38-34.

Which Miami defense shows up in Tallahassee? This is the one category that’s just really hard to project.

Seminoles’ Rushing Attack Falling Apart

Only 103 combined rushing yards the past two games at Clemson (65 rushing yards) and North Carolina State (38 rushing yards). That’s dreadful. Considering the Seminoles’ offense established itself as a running team since the outset of this 2021 season, that’s a bad omen.

Jashaun Corbin needs more room to run against Miami, as he only gained 33 rushing yards versus North Carolina State Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY

Miami’s rushing defense did not play great this season, allowing 135.4 yards per game and being ranked No. 48 in the nation, but it’s solid. Definitely good enough to cause issues for Florida State based on the Seminoles’ prior two bad rushing performances.

Rushing for 200 yards should be considered the minimum Florida State needs against Miami to offset its poor passing game.

The Florida State Passing Game has been Pedestrian at Best

The Seminoles threw for under 200 yards in three of their last five games. Perhaps even worse, Florida State threw for 221 yards against lowly Massachusetts. That’s not a good sign.

During last week’s disaster against North Carolina State, the Seminoles started UCF transfer McKenzie Milton. He went 22/44 for 233 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

If for whatever reason Milton has to play against Miami, he must pass the football far better than he did last week against North Carolina State. He’s proven to not be the dynamic runner that Jordan Travis established himself to be, so passing the football will once again be a focal point.

If Travis plays, he’s just not that good of a passer as evidenced by his 105 passing attempts through seven games. He’s averaged just 15 attempts for a reason, and that’s simply because he’s not accurate. That’s also why Florida State threw so many screens and short passes when Travis was in the football game.

Florida State’s Pass Defense Needs to Improve After Being Dismantled by NC ST

There’s no doubt that Devin Leary is one of the ACC’s best signal callers. He’s probably going to be awarded a chance to play in the NFL at some point, in fact. With that stated, he went through the Seminoles’ pass defense like a knife through hot butter.

Leary accounted for 21 of 32 passing for 314 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. If Van Dyke can come even close to those numbers, the Hurricanes will Leave Doak Campbell Stadium with a victory.

As noted previously, Van Dyke’s play improved tremendously the past three weeks. He’s building confidence game by game. Rest assured, he’s going to see the numbers that Leary put up last weekend and be ready to throw the football all over the field in Tallahassee.

Final Thoughts

Can Florida State win this matchup? Yes, but it would take some major changes based upon recent games. Further, the Seminoles would probably need to be plus-two in the turnover category to win. That’s certainly plausible, and the easiest path to victory.

For the season, Florida State committed four more turnovers than it gained, while Miami did worse. The Hurricanes committed six more turnovers than it gained. Therefore, the Seminoles do have a chance, especially with the possibility of Miami handing over the football.

Without those turnovers, however, the statistics favor the Hurricanes. The quarterback play for Miami and the sub-par passing defense for Florida State will be the difference.

Miami 34 Florida State 23

