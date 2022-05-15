Ole Miss Signing Former UCF WR Jaylon Robinson

OXFORD, Miss. - The transfer of UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson is now complete. He's headed to the SEC West and will play with Head Coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

After visiting TCU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Miami, Ole Miss comes out on top. As for UCF, Robinson had some interesting comments he shared with Sports Illustrated:

"When I decided to leave UCF, man, it took a big toll on me. UCF was a school that gave me a big opportunity, and I took it and ran with it. UCF will always have a special place in my heart. But, it was a decision I felt was best for me."

To read the full story, go here: Robinson to Ole Miss

Will Robinson make an impact for the Rebels? With his speed and athleticism, combined with Kiffin's play calling, probably so. Good luck to Robinson with his future football career.