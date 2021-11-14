If Florida Administrators Fire Dan Mullen, the Options for a Replacement are Short

For those of you wanting Dan Mullen gone, who in the world will the Florida Gators hire as his replacement?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - College football fans have short memories. One year ago, Florida was oh so close to making the college football playoffs. This season, however, the Gators sit with a 5-5 record before heading to Columbia, Mo. to play the Tigers.

That’s not good enough. Sure thing, it’s not. Still, if Head Coach Dan Mullen is let go, which so-called superstar coaches are lining up to come to Gainesville and coach for the Gators?

Remember the following phrase and remember it well. It’s not the coach a program fires, it’s the coach a program hires, that matters.

Florida is no different.

In what might be the shortest list of up-and-coming coaching candidates in recent memory, who will the Gators lure to be their next head coach if Mullen is indeed let go? For the Gator fans out there, be careful for what you wish, at least for this year.

Here are two examples, amongst several, of why it’s hard to land a big-time coach, as well as a reminder of what’s potentially available to Florida if Coach Mullen does not come back in 2022.

Location Matters

Sometimes people just do not want to live in a particular location, and/or the current situation they reside in suits them fine. Look, Gainesville is a cool place, but it’s not for everyone. Many people do not want to live in a mid-sized city like Gainesville, and that’s why a plethora of top football coaches work in the NFL and stick to major metropolitan areas, just as an example.

There’s also the points of culture and weather. What makes one family happy will make another unhappy. There’s really no way to know what a particular coaching candidate would want, so we shall see how this plays out if Coach Mullen is fired.

Dealing with Boosters and Fans

This is arguably Florida’s biggest conundrum. The Bull Gator group is a specific example. That’s a collection of big money that roots for and attended the University of Florida. Their power is quite strong, depending on the person one communicates with, and it’s not something a lot of coaches want to deal with. That’s just the start.

An overall group of fans like Ohio State, Texas, or Florida have been known to cause issues. Calling them out on social media, berating them in public, making threatening statements to them at games, etc. This is common around the country at any given school, but it’s really bad at a place like Florida that’s in the SEC with rabid fans.

It’s all or nothing for many SEC fans. That’s sometimes good, yet sometimes bad, as SEC fans will torment even children if they are a family member of a coach at a top program such as Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU, etc. It’s unfortunate. It also impacts why coaches often do not want the so-called “dream jobs” sometimes, Florida included.

Who’s on the Market?

Good luck here, at least as it relates to keeping boosters and fans happy. Who’s coming to Florida that would cause the splash that Bull Gators and UF fans would accept? Probably none.

Maybe the best name would be Mel Tucker, Michigan State’s current Head Coach. He's done a tremendous job in less than two years in East Lansing, Mich. He’s still a relatively new head coach, with Colorado (2019) and Michigan State (2020-current) as his only head coaching experience. That's not much to go on.

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker has been rumored with the LSU job among others Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

That’s the whole point. Who in the world is available that checks all the boxes? Go ahead, name that coach that fits all of the following criteria: willing to recruit at an elite level, proven head coaching track record at a big-time program like Florida, happy to leave the current coaching position, does not have skeletons in the closet, and desires the opportunity to coach in the state of Florida.

Let’s see that list.

There’s no Nick Saban sitting out there. That’s just a fact. There’s nothing even close either.

Final Thoughts

Florida fans might be upset about the current situation. Rightfully so. They need to be careful, however, as it could get a lot worse moving forward if Coach Mullen is let go after this season. That circumstance could change after the 2022 season. Who knows? For now, Florida fans need to realize that there’s just not much available in terms of the big head coaching hire that they desire. Coach Mullen will be back at Florida next season or the University of Florida administration is going to take a huge gamble on an otherwise unproven head coach.

