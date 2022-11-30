Skip to main content

UCF Knights Ranked in Latest CFB Playoff Poll

CFB Playoff Committee Has UCF ranked and competing for New Year's Six bowl game.
The UCF Knights held steady at the No. 22 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Knights will look to prove they deserved to be ranked by knocking off the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave this Saturday.

It’s funny how the rankings can be so fickle. UCF lost to Navy and many people believed the Knights would fall completely outside the College Football Playoff rankings altogether. Just the opposite transpired, as UCF was placed at the No. 22 spot.

Maybe UCF would have gone up more with a more convincing win against USF? After blowing a 28-0 lead to the Bulls, it’s honestly understandable that the Knights did not move up from last week’s ranking with the narrow 46-39 last-minue win. 22 seemed about right from the College Football Playoff Committee, and there's a bonus ahead.

The ranking does matter moving forward, as long as UCF defeats Tulane. For the Knights to earn a spot in a New Year’s Six Bowl – probably the Cotton Bowl in particular – they need to be the highest ranked Group of 5 program that wins its league title.

Also, beating Tulane could help the Knights move up the poll with some style points. Maybe quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has healed and leads the Knights to victory with an offensive explosion?  

Regardless of whether its Plumlee or Mikey Keene that starts behind center, if the Knights could somehow win by double digits and look impressive in doing so, that could bump up their ranking quite a bit and help with the New Year’s Six bid.

