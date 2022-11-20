UCF Knights Still Ranked: AP Top 25 Poll

Even with the UCF Knights losing to the Navy Midshipmen 17-14 on senior day, the formerly No. 17 team in the land held on, just barely, to remain inside the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

UCF was placed at No. 25. That’s fitting. The Knights fell eight spots and it would have been hard to disagree with them being much higher, if ranked any place above the 25th spot.

Next up for the Knights is a trip west, as UCF plays at the USF Bulls on Nov. 26. It could be the last game between the two rivals for a very long time. Should be quite an interesting War on I-4.

Also from the American Athletic Conference, the AP has No. 21 Cincinnati and No. 19 Tulane. Ironically, these two teams will meet against one another during the last game of the regular season. The winner could end up playing UCF in the AAC Championship Game.

As for UCF’s future conference home, the Big 12, TCU held on to knock off Baylor on the road, 29-28. The last-second field goal gave the Horned Frogs another tough win and they are sitting at the No. 4 spot in the AP Poll.

Other Big 12 teams that are ranked include No. 17 Kansas State and No. 24 Texas. Dropping out of the AP Poll was Oklahoma State, which lost to rival Oklahoma 28-13.

