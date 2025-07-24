Gus Malzahn Paints Unflattering Picture Of Time At UCF
It seems former UCF coach Gus Malzahn was worn out by his experience in Orlando. After four seasons with the Knights, he was ready to call it quits. He spoke about it during an interview with Warchant.com, a site covering the Florida State Seminoles. Malzahn is in his first year as offensive coordinator.
In the interview, Malzahn expressed his apparent frustrations.
"I was either going to the beach and retiring or I was coming here (to FSU)," Malzahn said about leaving UCF. "It was one or the other.”
After starting with two nine-win seasons at UCF, he struggled down the finish line. The Knights won just 10 games the next two seasons, including a loss in the Gasparilla Bowl. A 4-8 season last year was finally when he knew it was time to move on.
“It just wasn’t working there, and it was pretty obvious,” Malzahn said. “You know, we only had half a share (of Big 12 revenue) for two years. We were playing catch-up. And in the future, I think they’re going to be really good. But it was just time.”
The Knights have moved on, too. They hired Scott Frost to take over, the same coach who made the program relevant during his first tenure. He is back after struggling at Nebraska, his alma mater.
MORE UCF NEWS
Where Does UCF’s Schedule Stand Against the Rest Of The Country
Former UCF Star Signs Rookie Contract With Denver Broncos