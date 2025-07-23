Inside The Knights

Nebraska's Matt Rhule Gets Turn To Respond To Scott Frost Comments

Shandel Richardson

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
UCF coach Scott Frost drew plenty of reactions over his comments about Nebraska not being the right job for him. Frost struggled while coaching his alma mater, eventually getting fired in 2022.

After getting responses from the likes of Urban Meyer, Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule took his turn to tackle Frost's comments.

"I've always been very empathetic of what he went through because this was his home," Rhule said at Big Ten media days. "Like, if you guys fire me tomorrow, I'm just gonna go back to Cape May and sit on the beach and go back to where I'm from."

Frost was just 16-31 at Nebraska. The disappointment came after he played a role in turning UCF into a competitive program. That included an undefeated season in 2017 that had some saying the Knights deserved a shot at the national title.

While Rhule showed support for Frost, he also said Nebraska is the ideal opportunity for him. He is entering his third season with the Cornhuskers, going 7-6 last year. They also broke a seven-year bowl drought.

"It's the right job for me," Rhule said. "[My wife] Julie knew it. She told me the day we interviewed, she's like, 'That's the right job for you.' Because I like to go into a place that needs fixed."

