Fan Runs on Field, Marlins Run Past Phillies in Opener

Despite the Marlins winning home opener 4-3, the most exciting event of the night is a fan running onto the field and avoiding security.

Festivities reached a fever pitch last night at LoanDepot Park as the Miami Marlins hosted the Philadelphia Phillies and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper. Midway through the 5th inning, after some big hits from Garrett Cooper and Jesús Sánchez had propelled the Marlins to a 4-1 lead, one fan couldn’t contain his excitement any longer and charged the field.

Nothing Like Good Ol' Fashioned Fun At The Ballpark With Fans Just Hopping The Fence! Collier Logan, Inside The Knights

The overzealous spectator hopped the barrier near the third base line and took off through center field. Naturally, the crowd was loving every second of it. The field intruder’s mad dash included a couple of Lamar Jackson-esque jukes that left security guards stumbling in pursuit and he even added a somersault for good measure.

Perhaps charged up by the antics and crowd energy, Miami held on to win their home opener 4-3. If last night’s matchup is any indicator, the fans in Miami’s iconic Little Havana neighborhood will surely be entertained this MLB season.

