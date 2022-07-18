Major League Baseball Draft: 3 Knights Selected

It’s an honor to be drafted into Major League Baseball (MLB). That’s what happened today for three different members of the UCF Knights Baseball program.

To start off the selections, it’s no surprise that a shortstop was selected. It’s one of the most critical positions in all of sports. For Los Angeles, they selected UCF’s Alex Freeland within the third round.

A shortstop with power is always in demand, and that’s what Freeland provides. He knocked 25 out of the park during his career with UCF, and at 6’2” and 200 pounds, Freeland has the frame to add just a little more weight and increase his power even more.

Next, there’s another area MLB teams always seek out; a left handed pitcher is always in demand. With UCF’s Hunter Patteson being the desired long and lean 6’4” and 190-pound southpaw, he was nabbed by the Kansas City Royals inside of round No. 5.

A pitcher that can rack up the “Ks” and send batters to the dugout, Patteson struckout 118 opponents during his career as a Knight.

Ironically, Patteson’s pitching teammate went immediately after him to Colorado. Connor Staine, a right handed pitcher, is another long and lean player at 6’4” and 200 pounds. He is once again providing the profile that professional baseball scouts seek out. Perhaps Patteson’s best work came when he one-hit USF this past April first.

Today was a great day for the UCF Baseball program and Head Coach Greg Lovelady. The program has had success under his direction, and these three young men are proof of that by heading off to be a part of MLB.

