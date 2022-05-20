From Start to Finish, UCF Softball Dominates Villanova

UCF Women's softball comes out and whips Villanova in Game 1 of the Regional.

ORLANDO - After Head coach Cindy Ball-Malone has led her team to both a regular season and tournament conference championship, the UCF Softball team is hosting a regional tournament for the first time in the history of the program. With dominant sophomore catcher Jada Cody and her 69 RBIs entering the NCAA tournament, UCF is the top seed in this bracket.

They were confirmed as a region host last Sunday, being named the 16 seed on the ESPN Selection Show. Joining UCF at The Plex this weekend are Michigan, South Dakota State, and Villanova. Michigan and South Dakota State met in the early game with Michigan pulling out a 2 -1 victory. As for UCF, job well done from its opening contest.

Villanova was blitzed by UCF. From the outset, it was a dominating performance. Jada Cody, who already held the single season record for RBIs entering the tournament, had two home runs in the first two innings. She also batted in another five runs. That combined with Giana Mancha’s amazing pitching led UCF to a comfortable win. Kennedy Searcey added the sixth run and UCF just couldn’t be stopped. Knights come out on top, 6-0.

The Knights will now play Michigan in the winner’s bracket tomorrow, with South Dakota State taking on Villanova in the loser’s bracket.

