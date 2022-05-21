UCF Softball Versus Michigan Airing on ESPN2

The Lady Knights will take to the diamond versus the Wolverines, and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

ORLANDO - As the UCF Softball team continues their fantastic season, it's not going unnoticed by sports media. That includes a certain sports cable station out in Connecticut.

ESPN2 will air the UCF versus Michigan contest. The game begins at 11 a.m. EST. There's a reason ESPN will be airing the game. This UCF team is really talented. As an example, here's an interview from the postgame of yesterday's whitewashing of Villanova, 6-0. Props to Jada Cody for going yard twice for the Knights!

Additionally, scoring three times against Villanova, yes, that's pretty good, too! Well done Allyse Volpe.

With how the UCF Softball team is playing, take some time and check them out on ESPN2 today.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

From Start to Finish, UCF Softball Dominates Villanova

Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey Visiting UCF

Real Recruiting Talk: CFB is as Dirty as Ever

Now Coaching College Football, Former Knight Kevin Smith is Doing Well

Thursday Recruiting Down for May 12th

Spring Practice Tour: Mill Creek Hawks

UCF Coaching Staff Doing Well with Recruiting Georgia, Including Langston Hughes HS

If Eligible, LB Branden Jennings Could Make an Impact for UCF

Former UCF WR Gabriel Davis Has His Seminole HS Jersey Retired

Spring Practice Tour: American Heritage Skill Position Prospects

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Ole Miss Signing Former UCF WR Jaylon Robinson

Prospect Evaluation: 2024 LB Adarius Hayes

Thursday Recruiting Rundown: Top Underclassmen Football Recruits to Watch

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class