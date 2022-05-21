UCF Softball Versus Michigan Airing on ESPN2
ORLANDO - As the UCF Softball team continues their fantastic season, it's not going unnoticed by sports media. That includes a certain sports cable station out in Connecticut.
ESPN2 will air the UCF versus Michigan contest. The game begins at 11 a.m. EST. There's a reason ESPN will be airing the game. This UCF team is really talented. As an example, here's an interview from the postgame of yesterday's whitewashing of Villanova, 6-0. Props to Jada Cody for going yard twice for the Knights!
Additionally, scoring three times against Villanova, yes, that's pretty good, too! Well done Allyse Volpe.
With how the UCF Softball team is playing, take some time and check them out on ESPN2 today.
