Talented shooting guard Darin Green, Jr. is no longer a member of UCF as he will take his talents north and play for Florida State.

ORLANDO - In the era of the Transfer Portal, just about anything is possible. That's the case today as star guard Darin Green, Jr. just decided to transfer to Florida State.

When you are trying to build a long-term program, any loss of a talented player hurts, and that's especially true when it's the team's No. 1 shooting option. Head Coach Johnny Dawkins has the Knights on solid footing. With the departure of Green, however, there's no way to sugarcoat the discomfort of Green heading to another instate program. This one stings a bit.

This past season for UCF, Green started 29 games. During those contests, he averaged 13.3 points, 1.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds.