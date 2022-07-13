Skip to main content

Former Knight Aubrey Dawkins Joins Boston Celtics Summer League Team

UCF's Aubrey Dawkins gains another chance at the NBA.

The 27-year-old forward Aubrey Dawkins joined the Boston Celtics for the 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas after the team concluded the trade for Malcom Brogdon. That trade sent multiple young pieces, including Aaron Nesmith, to the Indiana Pacers.

Most recently, Dawkins played in Turkey for Türk Telekom, where he averaged 12.9 points while shooting 45.2% on 3-pointers in the Turkish league. He also averaged 9.8 points on 42.9% from beyond the arc in 16 EuroCup games.

Previously, he played a season with Germany’s BG Göttingen and one with the Erie BayHawks in the G League.

After two seasons in Michigan, Dawkins joined UCF and played for his father, head coach Johnny Dawkins. The forward sat out for two seasons in between his time in Michigan and UCF due to transfer rules and an injury.

In his lone season with the Knights, Dawkins was named to the All-AAC Second Team after averaging a career-best 15.6 points per game, while adding 5.0 rebounds and shooting over 40% from threes.

His best game came against his father’s alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils, in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Dawkins had a game-high 32 points against the team with Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, but missed a follow-up tip-in in the last second as UCF lost 77-76.

Dawkins joins former teammate Tacko Fall, who is playing with the Utah Jazz, as the only Knights on Summer League rosters this year.

