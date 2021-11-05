UCF Men's Basketball Media Day Outtakes, Mimicking Coach Dawkins

College basketball can be serious, but the following videos of Coach Dawkins helped to show the lighter side of the sport.

ORLANDO - Media day. It’s the time when questions for members of the UCF Men’s Basketball team centered towards playing time, scoring averages, and winning championships happened. With that in mind, and those were certainly good questions to ask, a more interesting and not so serious round of questions needed to be asked as well.

UCF Head Basketball Coach Johnny Dawkins knew his players before the media day, and he may have found a newfound respect for some of his players after seeing the following videos, plus today's version of The Daily Knight podcast. Take a listen to the podcast, and by all means, watch the videos below. They are really fun.

This first video may not be topped anytime soon. Congratuations to Cheikh Mbacke Diong for his Coach Dawkins impersonation. You cannot make this up. Take a look:

While other players decided to mimic what Coach Dawkins would say, CJ Walker utilized Coach Dawkins' sideline walk. Well done Mr. Walker.

For a little more enthusiasm, Darius Perry showed his voice and facial expression of Coach Dawkins. Short and to the point, here it is:

For this last video with Isaiah Adams, he gave a couple of comments about Coach Dawkins, as well as added a few comments regarding the team.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Game Analysis and Score Prediction: Tulane at UCF

Previewing No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M and Liberty at No. 16 Ole Miss

Polk County Prep Prospect Product Tyler Williams Went from Hoops to Pigskin

Wide Receiver Kaleb Webb Gaining Recruiting Momentum

Tulane’s Wide Variety of Perimeter Weapons Need to be Respected

Lehigh High School RB Richard Young, Defining Dedication

Against the Odds: The Georgia and Ohio State Games Provide Multiple Bets to Consider

Quan Lee's Film Provided Evidence of Why He's an Impact Recruit for UCF Football

Two-Man Game, Spears and Carroll Lead Tulane's Rushing Attack

Film Review: Studying Tulane's Offense and Defense

Interview with UCF Football Commitment Caden Kitler

Stacking Up, Tulane at UCF

Best Bets, First College Football Playoff Rankings

Morris-Brash Adds Talent to the Defensive Ends, Helps Defense on the Rise

Isaiah Bowser Compared to NFL Greats, Plus the NFL Draft

Alec Holler and Mikey Keene Building a Connection

After Dismantling Temple, UCF's Defense Now Holds New Expectations