    • November 5, 2021
    UCF Men's Basketball Media Day Outtakes, Mimicking Coach Dawkins

    College basketball can be serious, but the following videos of Coach Dawkins helped to show the lighter side of the sport.
    ORLANDO - Media day. It’s the time when questions for members of the UCF Men’s Basketball team centered towards playing time, scoring averages, and winning championships happened. With that in mind, and those were certainly good questions to ask, a more interesting and not so serious round of questions needed to be asked as well.

    UCF Head Basketball Coach Johnny Dawkins knew his players before the media day, and he may have found a newfound respect for some of his players after seeing the following videos, plus today's version of The Daily Knight podcast. Take a listen to the podcast, and by all means, watch the videos below. They are really fun.

    This first video may not be topped anytime soon. Congratuations to Cheikh Mbacke Diong for his Coach Dawkins impersonation. You cannot make this up. Take a look:

    While other players decided to mimic what Coach Dawkins would say, CJ Walker utilized Coach Dawkins' sideline walk. Well done Mr. Walker.

    For a little more enthusiasm, Darius Perry showed his voice and facial expression of Coach Dawkins. Short and to the point, here it is:

    For this last video with Isaiah Adams, he gave a couple of comments about Coach Dawkins, as well as added a few comments regarding the team.

