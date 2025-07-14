UCF Knights' Scott Frost In Better Position To Compete In Second Stint
For the first time since 2017, Scott Frost sat comfortably as the UCF Knights coach last week at Big 12 Media Days. Frost was back after leaving for his alma mater, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After an unsuccessful stint, he's returned to lead a revival in the difficult Big 12 conference.
“I think UCF has grown so much and has so much growth potential. I've said this a lot today, but our 2017 run has a lot to do with UCF positioning itself in a place where it could become a candidate to be in a league like the Big 12,” Frost said. “You know, it's my goal to continue to try to help UCF push forward.”
The Knights made the move to the Power Four conference in 2023. With a proven coach, everything is now in place to make a run at the Big 12 title.
With the way the league is positioned for the future, UCF can easily compete early as next year. The schedule is significantly different from 2024 when they went just 4-8. The Knights clashed with teams like the Florida Gators, Colorado Buffaloes, Utah Utes and BYU Cougars. All had decent seasons but are off the schedule this fall.
Frost and UCF could be 3-0 by the time the Big 12 schedule arrives. The season starts against Jacksonville State, North Carolina A&T and North Carolina before playing at Kansas State in the conference opener.
