UCF Knights Viewed As Bottom-Half Football Team

The UCF Knights continue to fly under the radar after preseason rankings released.

Anthony Aguirre

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; UCF head coach Scott Frost addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The UCF Knights football season is around the corner with lots of excitement, given all the new talented arrivals from the portal or high school. However, the team faces massive challenges ahead as they have one of the toughest schedules. Scott Frost and the Knights understand they're not viewed as one of the top teams and look to prove doubters wrong. The lack of respect continues with the latest college football rankings from CBS Sports.

The Knights found themselves ranked 74th out of 136 teams. They may not have the most talented roster, but the team can still be competitive. Many of the new players, including a few returns, can benefit tremendously under Frost's system.

Nearly all of the Knights' scheduled opponents ranked higher on the list, except for Jacksonville State, 96th, and North Carolina A&T were not included as they don't play in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It's a testimony as to how the Knights can't take any weekly matchups lightly because of the heavy competition.

Frost and the Knights have an opportunity to thrive under the radar, which includes less pressure and helps everyone play more freely.

Interesting fact about the list: the Knights ranked fourth best among Florida universities. The program believes in the roster put together and ready to shock everyone who doesn't.

