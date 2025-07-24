UCF's Myles Montgomery Makes Bold Claim Entering This Season
The UCF Knights are only a few days away from camp, with many new talents and some familiar faces ready to make impacts. Running back Myles Montgomery enters his senior year looking to have an solid season. With ex-Knight star R.J. Harvey now playing for the Denver Broncos.
That leaves the spotlight shining on Montgomery.
He is expected to get his first crack as the starter at the college level. It's his second year with the Knights after transferring from the Cincinnati Bearcats. He rushed 51 times for 293 yards last season and finished with four touchdowns. The numbers are nothing flashy, but Montgomery has plenty personal goals.
"I want to prove everyone wrong," he said. " I just want to go out there and show what I've been holding in for so long."
Montgomery has displayed strong leadership qualities and UCF pride. He mentioned the University was his "dream school." As the season is set to kick off in a month, the Knights new leading back has full belief in th.
"I'm finally in a role that I've been working for," Montgomery added. "I'm ready for anything that comes with it."
The redshirt senior is set for a massive breakout year in a much bigger role. He's ready to give his all on the field.
More UCF Knights News
Former UCF Star Signs Rookie Contract With Denver Broncos
UCF Knights Expected To Log Plenty Flight Miles This Football Season
UCF Knights' Scott Frost In Better Position To Compete In Second Stint