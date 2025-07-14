UCF's Tayven Jackson Has Lots Of Ground To Gain Among Big 12 Quarterbacks
UCF Quarterback Tayven Jackson is looking to rise the ranks of top quarterbacks in the nation again this season after transferring from Indiana where he was a backup to current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
CBS Sports ranked Jackson, 21, as the No. 13 best quarterback in the Big 12.
The article wrote: "[Coach] Scott Frost enjoyed stellar quarterback play the last time he coached the Knights and hopes to catch lightning in a bottle with the former Tennessee signee," the article wrote. "Frost will try and put his signal caller in best position to succeed. He will the offense in 2025 while utilizing 'collaborative' opinions from his staff."
Last season, Jackson played in one game where he threw more than 10 passes. With only 37 passes in 2024, he threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns with only one interception. In 2023, he played in four games where he threw more than 11 passes and three games where he threw more than 18 passes. He used his much larger workload that season to throw for 914 yards and two touchdowns with five interceptions.
The redshirt junior quarterback going into his fourth college football season was sandwiched in between West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchial at No. 14 and Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter at No. 12. With the support of an entire school behind Jackson now, he looks to have a breakout season.
