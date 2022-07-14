Skip to main content

Former UCF Goalkeeper Sean Johnson Named MLS All-Star

Sean Johnson reaches the milestone of being a MLS All-Star.

Former UCF goalkeeper Sean Johnson has been named an All-Star in the Major League Soccer for the first time in his career.

The 13-year MLS veteran was chosen as one of the Commissioner’s selections, as he currently ties for most clean sheets this season with nine, while also having eight catches and three punches. Overall, his goal save rate sits at 71.2%.

Sean Johnson New York City FC - Former UCF Goalie

Sean Johnson has been one of the best players in MLS this season.

Johnson has been playing for the New York City FC since 2017, having previously played for the Atlanta Blackhawks in the USL Premier Development League and six seasons with the Chicago Fire in the MLS.

In 2021, the 6’3”, 216-pound goalkeeper was named the MLS Cup Most Valuable Player as the New York City FC took home the tournament, the first title in team’s history.

He is a member of the U.S. National Team, making his first appearance in 2011, and was part of the rosters that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2013, 2017 and 2021. Johnson is currently in contention for a spot in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

As a Knight, Johnson played in 2007 and 2008, being named the team’s most valuable player in the latter. He ties for third in the school history books with 108 saves in a single season, as well as sixth in saves in a single match with 14.

