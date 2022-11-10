Former UCF Knights goalkeeper Sean Johnson has been named to the United States National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, head coach Gregg Berhalter announced on Wednesday.

Johnson made his first international appearance in 2011 and was part of the USMNT squad that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2013, 2017 and 2021. He joins Ethan Horvath (Luton Town) and Matt Turner (Arsenal) as the three goalkeepers on the 26-man roster.

The 13-year Major League Soccer veteran is coming off his first MLS All-Star season. In 34 regular season matches with New York City FC, he had 14 clean sheets with a save rate of 66.7%.

Johnson has been playing for the New York City FC since 2017, having previously played for the Atlanta Blackhawks in the USL Premier Development League and six seasons with the Chicago Fire in the MLS.

In 2021, the 6’3”, 216-pound goalkeeper was named the MLS Cup Most Valuable Player as the New York City FC took home the tournament, the first title in team’s history.

As a UCF Knight, Johnson played in 2007 and 2008, being named the team’s most valuable player in the latter. He ties for third in the school history books with 108 saves in a single season, as well as sixth in saves in a single match with 14.

