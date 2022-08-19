Skip to main content

UCF and Addition Financial Agree to Naming Rights Extension

Addition Financial naming rights deal with UCF Knights is worth $20 million over 12 years, goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir has orchestrated another naming rights’ deal. This time an extension of Addition Financial’s contract to sponsor the Knights’ basketball arena.

The credit union has sponsored the arena since 2013, at which time it was called CFE Credit Union. The agreement adds to a list of four deals UCF Athletics has struck in 2022, most notably the renaming of the football stadium to FBC Mortgage Stadium.

This is a move that will help bridge UCF’s entry into the Big XII, as UCF looks to have a larger budget than it did as a member of the American Athletic Conference. UCF officially joins the Big XII on July 1, 2023. The university will get a little over $1.1 million yearly from the deal. This is an increase from the original 2013 contract.

As a whole, the athletic department will bring in over $166 million over the next 13 years from naming rights deals alone. Reflecting on the deal, Mohajir said “Resources will be paramount as we transition into the Big 12 Conference a year from now, and Addition Financial will play a key role for us as we invest more resources to enhance our education and athletics missions.”

UCF is headed in the right direction to put itself into a position to be successful across all of its athletic teams. Over the coming years, look for upgrades across all of UCF’s facilities to help the school attract top-of-the-line talent that will help it win big within any given sport.

